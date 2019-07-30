App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Why should court assume Speaker's power to disqualify MLAs under anti-defection law: SC

The bench made this comment while hearing an appeal filed by DMK leader R Sakkarapani challenging the April 2018 Madras High Court verdict dismissing his plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court July 30 wondered as to why courts should venture into the question of disqualification of MLAs for defection when the Constitution has conferred this power to the Assembly speaker. "When the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution confers the power of disqualification on the speaker, then why should the court assume this power?," said a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai.

The bench made this comment while hearing an appeal filed by DMK leader R Sakkarapani challenging the April 2018 Madras High Court verdict dismissing his plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The Tenth schedule of the Constitution deals with disqualification of members of the House on the ground of defection.

Close

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said if Assembly speaker will not decide on disqualification of an MLA, the court should decide it.

related news

"Assuming that the speaker will not decide on disqualification for five years, will the court become powerless?," Sibal told the bench.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the speaker, raised a preliminary objection on the petition and said that Sakkarapani's only prayer in the high court was to issue a direction to the speaker to decide on disqualification of these MLAs.

He said that later, the only prayer was "given up" after the apex court asked the high court not to decide this issue.

Sibal said that amendment application was filed by the petitioner in the high court following the apex court's order.

He said the amended prayer requesting the high court to disqualify the legislators was dealt with and a verdict was delivered on merits in the matter.

Sibal said the appeal should be decided by the apex court.

"We are a little taken aback with the way this matter has proceeded," the bench observed and posted the matter for hearing on August 20.

The high court had rejected the petition citing pendency of a plea in the apex court on the powers of a court to issue directions to the Speaker of a state Assembly.

The petitioner had sought disqualification of Panneerselvam and 10 others for having voted against the K Palaniswami government last year when they were in the rebel camp.

The petitioner had contended in the high court that by voting against the trust motion, these MLAs had violated the whip issued by ruling party and hence attracted disqualification under the anti-defection law.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.