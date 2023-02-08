 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Why PMO ignored Niti recommendations against handing over 6 airports to inexperienced Adani Group: Congress

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh also alleged that while the Congress-led UPA government promoted competition in the sector, the BJP dispensation favoured one business group.

The Adani Group's takeover of Mumbai airport should be a case study in crony capitalism, Jairam Ramesh also said (File image: Reuters)

The Congress on Wednesday questioned as to why the Prime Minister's Office "ignored" Niti Aayog recommendations against handing over six airports to an "inexperienced" Adani Group, a day after Rahul Gandhi linked the meteoric rise in the wealth of the business conglomerate to the BJP coming to power.

In the Congress' HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun) series, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed a set of three questions to the BJP, asking how the group became the largest airport operator in the country in a short span on time.

He also alleged that while the Congress-led UPA government promoted competition in the sector, the BJP dispensation favoured one business group.

In 2006, the United Progressive Alliance government awarded concessions to the GMR and GVK groups to operate Delhi and Mumbai airports respectively for a period of 30 years, he said. On November 7, 2006, the Supreme Court upheld these privatisation along with the condition that each bidder needed to partner with an experienced airport operator, he said.