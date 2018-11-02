App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Why not topple govt if agitation needed for Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray to RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said earlier that it would not hesitate to launch an agitation on the issue, if needed.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the RSS should bring down the Narendra Modi government if it felt the need to launch an agitation for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said earlier that it would not hesitate to launch an agitation on the issue, if needed.

Speaking to the media at the Sena headquarters, Thackeray, a BJP ally, also said the Modi government ignored the entire agenda of the Sangh.

"The issue of Ram temple was sidelined after the Modi government assumed office. When the Sena took up the issue and decided to insist on the construction of the temple, the RSS now feels a need for agitation to press the demand," he said.

"If you (the RSS) feel the need for agitation despite having a strong government in place, why don't you pull down this government," he said.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of a conclave of the Sangh earlier in the day, RSS general secretary BhaiyyajiJoshi said it "will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple if needed" but "there are restrictions" as the matter is before the Supreme Court.

Thackeray said the BJP came to power at the Centre due to the hard work of the RSS, but the Sangh's entire agenda including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and enacting of a uniform civil code, is now shelved.

"After we took up the issue of Ram temple and I announced my plan to visit Ayodhya on November 25, others too have started talking about the issue," Thackeray claimed.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 07:04 pm

