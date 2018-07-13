Why not close down Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority? asks Madras High Court

Expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the Madras High Court yesterday observed why should it not be closed down if it cannot stop illegal constructions.

A bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy made the observation during the hearing of a petition related to an 'illegal' construction encroaching the city corporation building. When the authority was unable to take action in accordance with law and show lenience, why it should not be closed?, it asked.

Noting that encroachments and illegal constructions were increasing day by day, the bench said the object of creation of the CMDA itself had failed. Even after the 2015 deluge which affected the city and its neighbourhood, the CMDA and the Corporation of Chennai had not learnt lessons, the court said. Referring to the rains last night, it said the water logging on the roads for even such small downpour was unable to be cleared by these authorities.

It then directed the Member Secretary of CMDA and the Commissioner of Corporation of Chennai to appear before it on July 16 and provide an explanation to the issues raised.