May 28, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Why no decision in rape case against woman: HC to fast track court

The Delhi High Court today asked a fast-track court why it has not delivered its verdict till now in a rape case against a woman after reserving the order in October 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today asked a fast-track court why it has not delivered its verdict till now in a rape case against a woman after reserving the order in October 2016. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar disapproved of the fact that the trial court in Rohini area of west Delhi has been postponing a matter of rape in which the accused was a woman, who has been granted bail but could not furnish a personal bond and surety for Rs 10,000.

The high court said it had earlier too questioned how women could face trial for offences like rape and molestation, which they cannot be accused of under the penal law.

The fast-track court was asked to place before the high court the status of the rape case against the woman by August 6, the next date of hearing.

The bench called for the case status, after advocate Ajay Verma contended that the woman accused's matter was being delayed as she was yet to furnish a personal bond and surety.

Verma, in his plea, said the woman was granted bail in August last year.

tags #Current Affairs

