Why local trains are Mumbai’s lifeline

On February 1, the general public was finally allowed to travel aboard Mumbai's suburban railway services during certain time slots. The first two days saw the return of Mumbai’s “rush hour”, but this time with some emotional scenes. These emotions were captured in a photo that has gone viral on social media, showing a man bowing to the train as services resumed.

At midnight on March 22, 2020, all of Mumbai’s suburban train services had come to a screeching halt as the country prepared for what would be a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. For most people living in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), suspension of local trains at this scale was unthinkable even a few weeks before that day.

The first passenger railway trains in India were built by the British Raj. Mumbai’s suburban railway system branches out from the Indian Railways – the oldest in Asia. In fact, the first train by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (now the Central Railway) was run between Bori Bunder (near what is now the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Thane on April 16, 1853. The 14-coach train covered the 34-kilometre distance in 1 hour 25 minutes. This included a halt at Sion to refill the train's water tanks. On a normal day, local trains run on this same route over a hundred times a day.

First such suspension

Mumbai’s local trains have been running almost uninterrupted – through wars, times of national crisis, bombings, terror attacks and natural disasters – albeit with some brief interruptions.

People noted that the suspension of services in March was perhaps the first in many decades. Earlier in 1974, both suburban and long-distance trains had been suspended for around 20 days due to trade union strike.

What locals mean to Mumbai

The local train system is spread over 390 kilometres (six lines) and uses more than 2,300 train sets. Services begin at 4.00 am and run until 1.00 am the next day.

It is estimated that these trains carry more than 75 lakh commuters every day (in 2016-17) – more than the populations of New Zealand and Qatar combined. The annual ridership surpasses 260 crore – around twice that of India’s population – making it one of the busiest metropolitan railway systems in the world.

In fact, the trains are so congested during peak hours that railway officials call it 'super dense crush load'. It is derived from the term 'crush load' that indicates the number of passengers in a transport vehicle is so high that they are 'crushed' against each other.

A lifeline

Who why do people in the MMR feel emotionally attached to the local trains? And why is it the metropolis’ lifeline?

Mumbai’s locals cannot be seen as just a network of train services linking various parts of the island city, they are essentially links that connect the core business districts with residential areas in the suburbs. Considered relatively cheap and fast, the medium of transportation has become the lifeline of the region – much like the London Underground and New York’s subway network.

The ever-expanding network covers a massive area and connects far-flung locations such as Dahanu Road, Khopoli, Roha and Kasara. This makes it easier for people to travel to Mumbai for work every day while residing in the suburbs and outskirts of the metropolitan region.

The local trains are so integral to Mumbai's transport infrastructure network that newer mediums such as the Mumbai Metro and monorail have been designed to only supplement and not replace the suburban railways.

The system’s need was felt more than ever before during the first phase of the lockdown when many healthcare and frontline workers found it impossible to travel to work as the trains had been suspended. The special buses provided for the purpose proved to be inadequate.

Over the last 10 months, railway authorities started running some of these trains in a phased manner. Healthcare and frontline workers were allowed to use the services first. This was followed by government employees, teachers and women – all in a staggered manner.

Commuters are now hoping that the time slot restrictions would soon be eased, providing more relief and bringing the city closer to normalcy.