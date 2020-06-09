Why Kejriwal’s move to reserve hospital beds for Delhiites backfired

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has eaten crow!

His controversial order to reserve hospitals run by the Delhi government and some private hospitals only for Delhiites amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, has been overruled by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. On June 8, Baijal passed an order saying that everyone will be treated in Delhi, and that treatment “should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”. Kejriwal tamely accepted the LG’s order, but not without remonstrating that this decision would create a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi.

In any case, the order passed by the Kejriwal government by way of a Delhi government’s Cabinet decision on June 7 smacked of parochialism, which went contrary to the spirit of federalism of the Union of India enshrined in the Constitution. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the order saying that people from across the national came to the national capital for treatment. He also commented that if other metros, such as Mumbai and Kolkata, passed such orders what would be the effect.

To be sure, the Delhi government’s fiat on reserving hospitals for citizens of Delhi only was bad in law, as Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram said. It implies that the measure wouldn’t have passed judicial scrutiny, if challenged in a court. Baijal has quickly put a lid on it and if one goes by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s subdued reaction, the matter should not snowball further. The matter would not have passed judicial scrutiny and by intervening Baijal has saved the Delhi government the blushes.

Why would a smart politician such as Arvind Kejriwal make such an announcement? The move is baffling all the more because Kejriwal himself has made multiple visits to Bengaluru to get himself treated for respiratory-related conditions. If he were to face a similar health emergency, what face will he be left with if the Karnataka government, presently run by the BJP, were to quote his own rules and deny treatment?

The answer could be that the Kejriwal-led AAP is conducting itself and behaving as a regional party would do, i.e. playing to the gallery to protect its political following. On the other hand, national parties, such as the BJP, the Congress, or even the Left parties, normally do not indulge in such politicking; their political field of vision is much broader. One can only imagine the consequences if chief ministers of bigger states ruled by either the BJP and the Congress were to indulge in such parochialism.

What is the Delhi government’s justification for such a move? Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said that considering the present doubling rate of positive cases in Delhi, the number of COVID-19 cases is likely to jump to 56,000 in a fortnight. Right now, the availability of hospital beds in Delhi is very limited — some 10,000 beds in Delhi government-run hospitals and a similar number in central government-run hospitals.

While some states, such as Maharashtra, have taken over stadiums and converted them into isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government roped in private hospitals, nursing homes and banquet halls as isolation centres.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will have to get its act together, particularly when several reports have emerged wherein distressed patients have run from hospital-to- hospital, failed to get admission because of non-availability of beds, and have eventually died.

Though Delhi is third in the list of number of COVID-19 cases in India, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it will top the list on per capita basis in terms of population and case load area. Besides, Delhi has the dubious distinction of having the highest positivity rate in the country, if one takes the count of number of people who test positive per one hundred tests.

To make matters worse for Delhi, its own expert panel has said that Delhi needs to be prepared for 100,000 cases by the end of June and must have at least 15,000 hospital beds ready by then.

This might make it appear to justify the Delhi government’s move to reserve hospital beds — unfortunately in reality it’s not possible. Healthcare in India is good in patches but woefully bad in places where it is essentially required. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted this fact. Till this is met, regional experimentations with healthcare, serving narrow political gains, can wait.