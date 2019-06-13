Why is there a public outcry over DU admissions eligibility criteria?

Admissions in Delhi University are underway, amidst a row over the “drastic” changes introduced in the varsity’s eligibility criteria. Students, members of the university's academic council (AC) and executive council (EC) alike have revolted against the changes.

The latter has even written to Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Tyagi, dubbing the changes “arbitrary and unwarranted”; they have also sought the eligibility criteria to be reverted to the prior set up:

So, why are the students decrying the new criteria?

The letter written to the V-C listed out seven main changes made to the eligibility criteria that they believed to be “major deviations”.

The foremost concern of the students concerns admission to BA (Hons) in Economics, where, as per the new eligibility criteria, Mathematics will be a compulsory subject.

Rajesh Jha, a member of EC and a signatory in the letter, said: “There has been an unprecedented delay in starting DU’s admissions process. Moreover, it has been plagued by arbitrary decision made by the university administration, which has left the applicants a worried lot.”

He added: “This is happening because the V-C is bypassing the statutory bodies and flouting all rules.”

The other changes introduced:

Changes have been introduced in the eligibility criteria for other courses such as BCom (Hons), BSc (Hons), and BA (Programme).

For example, a student applying for BCom (Hons) needs to score a minimum of 50 percent in Mathematics or Business Mathematics and also get an aggregate of 60 percent in the qualifying examinations.

The letter further pointed out that last year's eligibility criteria only needed one to pass in Mathematics/Business Mathematics and score an aggregate of 45 percent.

For the BA (Programme) course, the students will have to secure an aggregate of 50 percent or more in the qualifying exam, as against the 40 percent cut off that prevailed in the previous years.

Notably, it is the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class, and Economically Weaker Section candidates, who will be affected the most, the agitating students believe.

The five signatories of the letter that was sent to the V-C, maintained that the new policies will have “far-reaching consequences” that will adversely affect the poor and marginalised students.

“... The biggest impact would be on SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates. Even in the last two years, after this V-C assumed charge, they were not able to fill up the seats for SC, ST, OBC – 6,000-7,000 seats were left vacant. The V-C is doing this on purpose,” said Sudhanshu Kumar, member, DU Academic Council.