Why is the BJP silent on Supreme Court's landmark verdict decriminalising gay sex?

After a rigorous struggle and a long wait, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised gay sex in a landmark verdict on September 6. What followed was shared rejoicing by activists, the film fraternity and politicians.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained an eerie silence over the issue. At a time when the Indian as well as international media are celebrating the historic verdict, with congratulatory messages flooding social media platforms, the BJP is tightlipped.



The Supreme Court refused to strike down that part of Section 377 IPC which made sex with animals a crime. Does this interfere with fundamental rights too?

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 6, 2018

The only exception has been BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who told news channels that “homosexuality is a genetic flaw” and that "this verdict would give rise to issues like increase in gay bars and the number of HIV cases”. Stating that homosexuality cannot be treated like an alternate sexual behaviour, Swamy said, “There is no finality in the Supreme Court’s judgement today, and this can be overturned by a seven-judge bench." Swamy had earlier told the press that “being gay is against Hindutva” and it needs a cure.

However, the official handle of the BJP on Twitter (and their official page on Facebook) has remained mum on the issue and is tweeting about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been silent on the verdict.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson told the press that even though their organisation is in favour of decriminalising consensual gay sex, "same sex marriage and relationship are neither natural nor desirable, which is why we do not support such relationships".

Meanwhile, the Congress has tweeted congratulatory messages, welcoming “the progressive and decisive verdict of the Supreme Court”, even though Congress President Rahul Gandhi has himself not shared his thoughts yet.



We join the people of India & the LGBTQIA+ community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive & decisive verdict from the Supreme Court & hope this is the beginning of a more equal & inclusive society. #Section377 pic.twitter.com/Fh65vOn7h9 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 6, 2018





So pleased to learn that the SupremeCourt has ruled against criminalising sexual acts in private. This decision vindicates my stand on Section 377& on exactly the same grounds of privacy, dignity &constitutional freedoms. It shames those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in LS.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2018

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had introduced a private member’s bill in 2015 which was killed before it could be presented in the Lok Sabha for a debate, tweeted about his vindication on the issue after the pronouncement of the verdict.

During the proceedings on the matter of the constitutional validity of Section 377 and the criminalisation of gay sex under the draconian law, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government of India, had left the decision on the “wisdom of the court”, taking no stand on the issue.

What have been the views of the BJP earlier?

Now quiet on the landmark judgment, some prominent faces in the BJP had earlier voiced their opinion on the constitutional validity of Section 377 which criminalised gay sex. For instance, in February 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said, "The Supreme Court should not have reversed the Delhi High Court order which decriminalised consensual sex between gay adults."

Former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in 2014, “Everybody has human rights, and it is the government’s job to protect them."

However, then BJP President Rajnath Singh, months ahead of coming into power, was quoted in December 2013 as saying, “We will state (at an all-party meeting if it is called) that we support Section 377 because we believe that homosexuality is an unnatural act and cannot be supported."

In 2011, the then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, at a convention attended by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and a host of other Union ministers, had said homosexuality is a “disease” and it is “unnatural”.