Why is Nepal offended by India's newly drawn political maps

Days after India’s political map was redrawn to highlight the restructuring of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the Nepal government objected to ‘Kalapani’ being depicted as part of Indian territory.

In the new political maps that were released on November 2, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was also shown as part of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while the Gilgit-Baltistan region is included in the territory of the union territory of Ladakh.

The Nepal government, however, were expressly displeased with the new inclusions, as per a report by India Today. The country said that Kalapani continues to be an integral part of Nepal as the governments of both countries are still discussing the fate of this “unresolved” territory.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry released a statement to clarify their stance and said: “The Nepal government firmly believes that Kalapani is a part of our country.”

The statement further mentioned that the foreign secretaries of both India and Nepal have been tasked with resolving the pending border-related issues between the two countries. Until then, any decision taken unilaterally by India would not be accepted by them. “The remaining issues related to the border should be resolved in bilateral consensus and any unilateral actions will be unacceptable to the Nepal government,” it read.

Adopting a more stern tone towards the end of it, the press statement read: “The Nepal government is committed to protecting the country's external borders and it is determined on its principled position that such border disputes with the neighboring countries should be resolved through diplomatic channels after assessing the historical documents, facts, and evidence.”

Notably, Kalapani was included in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand in the new maps. However, Nepal considers it as an unresolved territory and has been claiming it to be a part of the Darchula district of the landlocked country.