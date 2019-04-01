Why is Mission Shakti so important for India?

After leaving the nation surmising for hours over a tweet mentioning a “special announcement” on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is now a ‘space superpower’.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed anti-satellite system - A-SAT –was successfully used to destroy a live satellite. This test was named Mission Shakti.

How it all began

Now, anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, which are missile-based systems that attack moving satellites, were first developed during the Cold War/ Space Race between the United States and the former Soviet Union. That was the last time the United States had used an ASAT.

The weapon regained popularity after China tested an ASAT in 2007. The US blew up one of its own satellites a year later, possibly as a show of strength.

India’s ASAT development capabilities, on the other hand, dates back to 2012, when Dr VK Saraswat was the Director-General of the DRDO.

The Hindu reports that India had "all the building blocks necessary" to build an anti-satellite weapon in low earth even then, but it never materialised due to the lack of political will required for the formal announcement of such a mission.

Saraswat said in a report by India Today: "We gave presentations in 2012, seeking project clearances for the ASAT weapon, unfortunately, the government didn't respond. The current government appreciated the need for such a capability."

Military prowess on display

With this test, India becomes only the fourth country to successfully use an anti-satellite weapon that too built on completely indigenous technology. These missiles can target and destroy enemy satellites, which in turn can halt communication systems during times of conflict, thus stopping the enemies from using other missiles or drones. It will also be able to access critical information about troop and missile movements.

That apart, Mission Shakti sent a strong message of India's deterrence capabilities. Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs underlined that space programmes will be the backbone of India's security, economic and social infrastructure.

Diplomatic reasons

A report by Business Today quoted a retired diplomat who explained why this mission was necessary. He said, "Had these tests been conducted after an international agreement was forged, it could have given rise to several diplomatic impediments. For example, when the Pokhran nuclear tests were carried out, India faced a lot of backlash since the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was already in existence.

"So, it was necessary to conduct the tests before a document on militarising the outer space is drawn. Whenever and if it comes up in future, it will be bound to include countries that already have the capability.

In 2008, a draft text of one such treaty was prepared, which was revised in 2014. The UN General Assembly too wants a legally-binding document that would prevent such an arms race.