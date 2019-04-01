App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why is Mission Shakti so important for India?

Had the ASAT tests been conducted after an international agreement was forged, it could have given rise to several diplomatic impediments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

After leaving the nation surmising for hours over a tweet mentioning a “special announcement” on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is now a ‘space superpower’.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed anti-satellite system - A-SAT –was successfully used to destroy a live satellite. This test was named Mission Shakti.

How it all began

Now, anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, which are missile-based systems that attack moving satellites, were first developed during the Cold War/ Space Race between the United States and the former Soviet Union. That was the last time the United States had used an ASAT.

related news

The weapon regained popularity after China tested an ASAT in 2007. The US blew up one of its own satellites a year later, possibly as a show of strength.

India’s ASAT development capabilities, on the other hand, dates back to 2012, when Dr VK Saraswat was the Director-General of the DRDO.

The Hindu reports that India had "all the building blocks necessary" to build an anti-satellite weapon in low earth even then, but it never materialised due to the lack of political will required for the formal announcement of such a mission.

Saraswat said in a report by India Today: "We gave presentations in 2012, seeking project clearances for the ASAT weapon, unfortunately, the government didn't respond. The current government appreciated the need for such a capability."

Military prowess on display

With this test, India becomes only the fourth country to successfully use an anti-satellite weapon that too built on completely indigenous technology. These missiles can target and destroy enemy satellites, which in turn can halt communication systems during times of conflict, thus stopping the enemies from using other missiles or drones. It will also be able to access critical information about troop and missile movements.

That apart, Mission Shakti sent a strong message of India's deterrence capabilities. Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs underlined that space programmes will be the backbone of India's security, economic and social infrastructure.

Diplomatic reasons

A report by Business Today quoted a retired diplomat who explained why this mission was necessary. He said, "Had these tests been conducted after an international agreement was forged, it could have given rise to several diplomatic impediments. For example, when the Pokhran nuclear tests were carried out, India faced a lot of backlash since the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was already in existence.

"So, it was necessary to conduct the tests before a document on militarising the outer space is drawn. Whenever and if it comes up in future, it will be bound to include countries that already have the capability.

In 2008, a draft text of one such treaty was prepared, which was revised in 2014. The UN General Assembly too wants a legally-binding document that would prevent such an arms race.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #India #Mission Shakti

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe

BJP Fields Arjun Sethi's Son in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Seat

New 'Smart' Pyjamas for Better Sleep Quality

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Want to Learn from Malinga & Zaheer: New MI Recruit Joseph

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.