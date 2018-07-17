Why is Home Ministry threatening to withdraw CISF from Delhi IGI airport?

Can you imagine Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport without any security cover? It can become a reality if a payment dispute between the airport’s operator and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is not resolved.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) owes over Rs 600 crore to CISF, which the latter has demanded to be paid. Earlier this month, the Union Home Secretary wrote a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking payment and mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs would have no option if dues are not paid, reports Hindustan Times.

The letter, accessed by the publication, also claims that removal of security will start with the cargo terminal. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

As per the report, the CISF has repeatedly claimed that DIAL is not making full payment and keeps paying partial amounts. In the past four years, the company paid at least Rs 100 crore less every year for its annual security bill, claims CISF.

However, representatives of the airport defended the delay in payment by blaming rising costs. According to them, “DIAL collects passenger security fee (PSF) from passengers as per tariff decided 10 years ago and the entire collection passes through an escrow account subject to CAG Audit. DIAL is meeting security-related expenses out of this escrow amount. Due to increase in costs over a period of time, there is a deficit in PSF(SC) account.”

The representatives further said the operator is discussing with the CISF and the civil aviation ministry over the issue.

Currently, over 4,000 CISF personnel are posted at Delhi airport, which is higher than nearly 2,400 in 2007.