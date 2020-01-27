App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 07:59 PM IST

Why have you not arrested Sharjeel Imam yet? Kejriwal asks Amit Shah

A graduate in computer science from IIT-Mumbai, Imam had moved to Delhi to pursue research at the Centre for Historical Studies at the JNU.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Home Minister Amit Shah why anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam has not been arrested till now despite him making a very serious statement. Responding to a news report in which Shah asks Kejriwal if he is in favour of Sharjeel Imam or not, the chief minister said the statement depicts "petty politics".

"Sharjeel talked about separating Assam from the country. It is very serious. You are the country's home minister. This statement of yours depicts petty politics. It is your duty to immediately arrest him. He made the statement two days back, why are you not arresting him? What is the compulsion or do you want to do more dirty politics on the matter," Kejriwal said in a tweet.



He was slapped with a sedition case after his alleged speeches went viral on social media where he was heard speaking about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from India.

The cases were lodged after Imam's purported video emerged where he spoke about cutting off the northeast from India if "five lakh people stand organised".

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #AAP #Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.