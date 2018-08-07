Why don’t you dump the garbage in front of Raj Niwas, SC asks Delhi government

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Delhi government on Monday over the latter’s proposal to build a landfill site in a residential colony of Sonia Vihar in east Delhi, The Times of India has reported.

Irked by the proposal, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government as to why garbage should not be dumped in front of the Lieutenant Governor’s residence instead of harassing the common people in that residential colony.

The matter is being heard by a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, which observed that the piling up of unprocessed garbage on the roads of the national capital has become “alarming” and yet the state government is not taking adequate and swift action.

The top court based their arguments on a recent study conducted by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), which noted that the bigger cause of lung cancer in India was air pollution and not smoking.

The Supreme Court reprimanded the Delhi government for not taking cognizance of the urgency of the situation and not acting quickly.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, who is appearing for the Delhi government, told the apex court that the issue cannot be resolved overnight. She contested that the government had approved the setting up of waste-to-energy plants by South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations, and that it is also working on increasing the capacity of existing garbage processing plants. She ensured the court that these plants will start operating by December next year.

Anand told the court that a new landfill site was to be set up in Sonia Vihar but was delayed because of stern opposition from the residents. To this, the bench asked the ASG why the government did not consult local residents and allay their apprehensions before taking the decision to set up the landfill.

The bench observed, “You are taking the stand of 1975 (when Emergency was imposed) when people’s opinion was not sought. Why don’t you dump the garbage in front of Raj Niwas? You cannot treat people like this. The bench does not know what kind of colony is Sonia Vihar, but it can say that people residing there must not belong to well-to-do families and that is why you have selected this site. Life of people gets affected if garbage is dumped in front of their houses. It is not acceptable."

The Supreme Court observed that South Delhi generates about 3,600 tonnes of garbage daily and that only 50 per cent of it is processed, the rest thrown at a landfill site. Directing the government to formulate stronger policies on solid waste disposal, the top court even recommended punishing and penalising people for not segregating recyclable waste from solid waste.