Why Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is all praise for BJP Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on October 13 praised Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for “graciously” acknowledging his role in making a National Highway bypass project a reality.

“Uncommonly gracious of @nitin_gadkari ji to acknowledge me by name twice & thank me for my role in making this NH bypass a reality. Such decency across party lines is sadly rare in our polarised politics. I salute this Minister for his efficiency & focus on results. Jai Hind,” Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor said the Thiruvananthapuram-Mukkola stretch of NH 66 is one of his “proudest projects”. “It was during my first term as MP that I overcame 40 years of logjams to get this included in the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) budget and ensured land acquisition before the 2014 (Lok Sabha) elections,” Tharoor said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram further explained that it he found a “responsive and action-oriented” union minister in Gadkari with whom he worked closely “to resolve over a hundred issues” with communities of areas where the highway now runs.

“It is now a collective triumph for development. But more to be done!” Tharoor added.