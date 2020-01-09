Why BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta was locked up by students in Bengal

The students of West Bengal’s Viswa Bharati University in Shantiniketan had locked up BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta for six hours on January 8. He had visited the campus to deliver a lecture on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act titled “CAA 2019: Understanding and Interpretations”.

Several members of the Left-wing students’ union (SFI) found it problematic that only a BJP spokesperson has been invited to deliver the lecture. They questioned as to why the Vice Chancellor of the university kept speakers with varying points of view from deliberating on the issue.

Moreover, to protest against the citizenship law and possibilities of a nationwide NRC, several students had backed the Bharat Bandh called by trade unions across the country, which coincided with the day the lecture was organised.

So, to stall the programme, the students gheraoed the MP and sealed the gates of the building, keeping him locked up in a guesthouse for nearly six hours – from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Justifying their actions, a leader of Visva Bharati’s SFI unit said they will not allow anyone who “promote hatred” inside the varsity campus. He added: “We will continue our protests against the BJP and the forces of Hindutva.”

Several teachers of the institute also joined in on the rhetoric, claiming that they had requested Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty to change the date of the lecture since it was clashing with the trade union bandh, but he paid no heed.

NDTV reported that the teachers had also voiced their opinion against the lecture being a one-man show and urged the VC to consider organising a panel discussion on the same instead.

“There is a committee to decide who to invite for the Viswa Bharati lecture series. But there was no consultation. The committee was not consulted while inviting Swapan Dasgupta,” a committee member said.