Why are so called liberals silent on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's communal remark: BJP

The BJP on Friday alleged that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's controversial remarks shows the conspiracy going on in the name of anti-CAA protest and questioned the "silence of liberals" opposing the law. Addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka on February 16, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader reportedly alleged that 15 crore Muslims can prove to be heavy on the other 100 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, party spokesperson Sambhit Patra said Pathan's remarks shows the conspiracy going on in the name of protest against the CAA.

"I want to ask all the so-called liberals, who have been opposing CAA, why are they silent on his remarks," Patra asked.

It also vindicates that ladies who are sitting in Shaheen Bagh are just being used as a shield to further the cause of hatred, Patra added.