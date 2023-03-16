 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why activists are opposing app-based attendance at MGNREGS work sites

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

The system seeks to capture attendance at rural employment generation scheme sites through the National Mobile Monitoring System app. Activists argue that workers do not always have access to smartphones, and are not comfortable with technology. They are also against the govt directive to ensure that wages paid are seeded with Aadhaar.

In the summer of the pandemic year 2021, the Centre decided to introduce a provision for capturing the attendance at worksites of the rural employment guarantee programme -- the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS).

The rule mandated that the attendance at such worksites be captured through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, with two geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs of workers, taken four hours apart, every single day.

The photos had to be uploaded on the app for attendance to be marked. The attendance order was applicable for MGNREGS sites where muster rolls were being issued for 20 or more workers.

While announcing the decision, the government had said that this step would increase citizen oversight of the jobs programme and enable faster processing of payments.