Why activists are opposing app-based attendance at MGNREGS work sites

In the summer of the pandemic year 2021, the Centre decided to introduce a provision for capturing the attendance at worksites of the rural employment guarantee programme -- the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS).

The rule mandated that the attendance at such worksites be captured through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, with two geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs of workers, taken four hours apart, every single day.

The photos had to be uploaded on the app for attendance to be marked. The attendance order was applicable for MGNREGS sites where muster rolls were being issued for 20 or more workers.

While announcing the decision, the government had said that this step would increase citizen oversight of the jobs programme and enable faster processing of payments.

Yet another major change was made recently in the MGNREGS architecture. This has come through the Centre’s directive to state governments, asking them to ensure that wages paid to workers under the scheme are seeded with Aadhaar.

Launched in the UPA era, MGNREGS is India’s biggest welfare scheme. It guarantees 100 days of employment every year to rural households which seek work.

Activists and workers now allege that these twin decisions - marking attendance through smartphones and linking wage payments of workers to Aadhaar-based identification - are wreaking havoc and that the scheme is in shambles.

What is MGNREGS?

It is a scheme under the Act by the same name. The Act seeks to enhance the livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

The objectives of the scheme include providing at least 100 days of unskilled manual work in a financial year to every household in rural areas as per demand, resulting in the creation of productive assets of prescribed quality and durability.

Strengthening the livelihood resource base of the poor, proactively ensuring social inclusion and strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions are the other objectives of this Act.

Why are activists and workers protesting?

Noted economist Jean Dreze and other activists associated with MGNREGS have been highlighting the difficulties workers face due to the new attendance system and also the mandatory linking of Aadhaar to payments.

Uploading geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs, twice a day, to mark attendance is an impossible ask. Workers do not always have access to smartphones, the mobile network in India’s hinterland, as many of us know well, is patchy, at best, and in any case, workers are not comfortable with technology.

As for the mandatory Aadhaar-based identification for wage payments, these activists have pointed to the government’s own data to say that not even one in two workers have an Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS).

What does the government say on workers’ complaints?

In a reply in Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, said that 47 percent of the total MGNREGS workers are ABPS-enabled and that states have been requested to ensure wage payment through ABPS.

The minister further said that on request from state governments, wage payment through NACH (National Automated Clearing House, a centralised web-based payment solution for banks) has also been allowed but only till March 31.

She further said that improvements have been made in the NMMS app to ease the process of capturing attendance and an alternative has also been provided in case attendance is not uploaded.

What are the improvements to the attendance marking system?

One, the NMMS application has been modified to capture the second photograph of MGNREGS workers just after four hours of uploading of the first photograph. Minister Nirajan Jyoti said that this would ease the specific time point requirement for capturing the attendance and photographs.

She also said that the morning attendance, along with the first photograph, can be captured in offline mode and uploaded after the device comes on the network. Two, in case of exceptional circumstances due to which attendance has not been uploaded, the District Programme Coordinator (DPC) has been authorised to upload manual attendance.

The minister has also said that the NMMS app is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

What did MPs say on the attendance issue?

In a report tabled in Parliament earlier this week, members of a standing committee, which examined the demand for grants of the department of rural development, have urged the government to further review the NMMS app as well as the challenges being faced by MGNREGS workers. They have noted that:

a) The entire exercise of capturing two real-time photographs in a day hinges upon a few key factors such as availability of smart phones, proper internet connectivity and the presence of MGNREGS workers on both stipulated times for the proverbial ‘in’ and ‘out’ attendance.

b) MGNREGS beneficiaries belong to extremely deprived sections of the society, belonging to different linguistic milieu. Expecting the MGNREGS workers to be well-versed with the functioning and language of an app, or even depending upon a nodal human intervention perhaps adds to their woes.

c) Often, the fluid timings of work sites necessitate the workers to keep on waiting there even after the completion of work for their image capturing. Adding to this conundrum is the issue of availability of internet connectivity at far-flung locales of MGNREGS work site.

What is the govt’s position on Aadhaar-enabled wage payments?

In his reply to the Leader of the Opposition Mallkarjun Karge, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in Rajya Sabha that no worker has been denied wages due to the Aadhaar mandate and it is the frequent changes in bank accounts by MGNREGS workers that led to the adoption of this system.

Also, Aadhaar-based authentication of beneficiaries ensures duplicates are weeded out and only genuine workers are paid wages for work done under the scheme.