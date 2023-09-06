Whole idea is to democratise G20: S Jaishankar

Talking about the past G20 events, Jaishankar said that 'it is by me for me about me, which we felt was the way it has happened in the past'.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, external affairs minister S Jaishankar talked about why it is important to 'democratise the G20' in an interview with news agency ANI.

The minister attributed the democratisation of the G20 to the mindset of the BJP and the Prime Minister.

"...It is a mindset of the Prime Minister, it's a mindset of the BJP, it's a mindset of the government and the mindset is a more democratic mindset," Jaishankar said.

Talking about the past G20 events, Jaishankar said that 'it is by me for me about me, which we felt was the way it has happened in the past'.

The External Affairs Minister stressed the need to make the summit more participative in order to give people a sense of ownership.

"The whole idea is to democratise the G20, to make it much more participative, and to give different cities, different states, different professions and generations, a sense of participation and ownership," Jaishankar said.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi and will see one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in the national capital for two days.

Some of the big names include US President Joe Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK's Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Saud.

The theme for this year's G20 is Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, or One World, One Family, One Future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, underscored the importance of the theme, saying that this mirrored the world’s “widespread acknowledgement of India's words, work and vision as both inclusive and effective, nationally and internationally”.