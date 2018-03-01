App
Feb 28, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Whole exercise is to target my father: Karti Chidambaram

"This whole exercise is to politically target my father," Karti wrote on the arrest memo before signing it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karti Chidambaram today signed the arrest memo by writing on it that all allegations against him were aimed to target his father P Chidambaram, during whose tenure as Union Finance Minister, FIPB clearance was granted to INX media.

The memo of arrest was placed before duty magistrate Sumeet Anand, before whom Karti, the son of senior Congress leader, was produced after he was brought from Chennai.

While Karti was being taken to the courtroom, he told the waiting media persons that allegations made against him by the CBI were "politically motivated" and he will be "vindicated" in the court.

"All allegations against me are politically motivated and I will be vindicated," he said on being asked about his version by the mediapersons.

Coming out after the court proceedings, Karti repeated that the entire exercise was aimed at targeting his father.

