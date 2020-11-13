PM Modi thanks WHO chief for choosing India for global centre of traditional medicine

The World Health Organization (WHO) will set up a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India to strengthen the evidence, research, training and awareness of traditional and complementary medicine. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement at an event on November 13 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Jaipur and Jamnagar via video conferencing on the occasion of the 5th Ayurveda Day.

In a video message, Ghebreyesus said, "I am pleased to announce that we have agreed to open a WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India to strengthen the evidence, research, training and awareness of traditional and complementary medicine."

"This new centre will support WHO's efforts to implement its traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023 which aims to support countries in developing policies and action plans to strengthen the role of traditional medicine as part of their journey to universal health coverage and a healthier, fairer and safer world," he said.

Ghebreyesus praised PM Modi’s commitment to the universal coverage under Ayushman Bharat and evidence-based promotion of traditional medicines to achieve health-related objectives, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister thanked WHO and its Director-General for choosing India as the Global Centre of Traditional medicine.

"It is a matter of pride for all Indians that the WHO has chosen India for establishing its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. Now work will be done in this direction from India," Modi said.

"I would like to thank the WHO and particularly its Director General Tedros for giving this responsibility to India. I am confident that just like India has emerged as the pharmacy of the world, in the same manner this centre for traditional medicine will become the centre for global wellness," he said.

