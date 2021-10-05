WHO to give final judgement on Covaxin emergency use listing next week

A file image of Covaxin.



The World Health Organization (WHO) and an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and arrive at a final judgement on whether to award Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech, the producer of Covaxin, has presented data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional info at WHO’s request on September 27.

The global health body experts are presently reviewing this data. If it addresses all questions raised, the WHO assessment will be finalised next week.

The Emergency Use Listing process is focussed on determining if a manufactured product (e.g. a vaccine) is quality-assured, safe and effective.