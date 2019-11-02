App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Who ordered snooping on Pranab, V K Singh during UPA govt? Nadda hits back at Sonia

Nadda was responding to allegations made by Gandhi that the government used Israeli software for snooping on activists and journalists through WhatsApp.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting back at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for her criticism of the government over alleged online spying on activists, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday said she should reveal who ordered snooping on then Union minister Pranab Mukherjee and then Army chief V K Singh during the UPA government. Nadda was responding to allegations made by Gandhi that the government used Israeli software for snooping on activists and journalists through WhatsApp.

In a tweet, Nadda said the government has already clarified its stand on this issue, and asked the Congress president to clarify who ordered snooping during the Congress-led UPA regime.

"Mrs Gandhi could enlighten the nation about who at 10 Janpath authorised snooping on Shri Pranab Mukherjee when he was a minister in UPA & Gen VK Singh when he was the Army Chief," Nadda said.

Close

Gandhi resides at 10, Janpath in Delhi.

related news

In her address to party general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Gandhi said, "The latest shocking revelation that through the Israeli Pegasus software acquired by the Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and political persons have taken place."

"These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful," she said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 2, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.