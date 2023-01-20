 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

WHO officials hail India's G20 Presidency; say it should be a beacon for others to learn from

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Ayoade Alakija, Special Envoy, ACT-Accelerator, WHO said she is keen to watch the Global South collaborations which can be put together in the new world order and expressed hope that this process will surely help it.

(Image: News18 Creative)

A WHO official on Friday termed India's presidency at the G20 Health Working Group meeting as an "exciting moment in history" and said it has bolstered the voice of the Global South.

Ayoade Alakija, Special Envoy, ACT-Accelerator, WHO said she is keen to watch the Global South collaborations which can be put together in the new world order and expressed hope that this process will surely help it.

"India's G20 Presidency is an exciting moment in history, because India is going to decide the global health architecture for the next many decades to come. Because it is going to be decided in the next few months," she said.

She said she feels that the world is coming to India not just for discussions but also to learn from it as so much digital transformation is taking place in various sectors including health and infrastructure to finance in the country.

The ongoing meet, which would conclude today, would be a platform for how we can learn from each other in this Global South- in Africa, India, Latin America and so on, she said.

"How can we share our experiences and innovate together and how can we co-create the world we want...the world that is going to be truly the world that delivers for us...the people," Alakija further said.