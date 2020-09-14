Who killed journalism?

(Sherlock Holmes, Watson and a Mumbai police detective are gathered in the city morgue around the body of Mr Journalism, who has died an unnatural death)

Mumbai cop: It’s obviously suicide, gentlemen. Journalism has committed suicide.

Dr Watson: Terrible, terrible, such a bright future wasted.

Mumbai cop: Depression, I think. He had been depressed for years.

Sherlock Holmes: My friends, didn’t I tell you in the Boscombe Valley Mystery, ‘there is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact’? What did he have to be depressed about? There’s a pandemic stalking the world, war drums are beating, economies are crashing, people’s lives are being turned topsy-turvy, there’s an abundance of horror stories to tell. Wasn’t it Mr Journalism’s job to tell all these fantastic stories? What better time than now?

Dr Watson: Absolutely. Think of the wonderful opportunities for headlines: ‘Collapsing economy, rocketing market’; ‘Mahjong at Pangong’; ‘Guns at Galwan’; ‘Loony Lockdowns’; ‘Million Migrant March’; ‘Sodomy on the Economy’ and so on and so forth.

Mumbai cop: Ah, but you see he didn’t do any of those stories. Two of his most recent alliterative ones---‘Prancing with peacocks’ and ‘Atmanirbharta Abhiyan’---were both flops.

Dr Watson: Atmanirbharta is too long, he should have shortened it to Atma.

Mumbai cop: ‘Bhatakti Aatma’ would have been a sure hit.

Sherlock Holmes: But, why would he be depressed about the stories he did? Did he suffer from delusions of grandeur?

Mumbai cop: Without a doubt, sir. He styled himself the Fourth Estate. He also liked to call himself a watchdog.

Watson: A chowkidar?

Mumbai cop: It’s a pretty common hallucination these days.

Sherlock: Notice the curious incident of the watchdog in these trying times.

Watson: But, the watchdog did nothing in these trying times.

Sherlock: That was the curious incident. Did he suffer from any other delusions?

Mumbai cop: Not that I know of, apart from a belief in a V-shaped recovery.

Sherlock: Did someone aid and abet his suicide?

Mumbai cop: Well, they did call him names.

Watson: Ah yes, I heard about that. They called him hack, presstitute?

Mumbai cop: That didn’t bother him. But he was terribly upset with some of the other name-calling---unprintable stuff, you know.

Sherlock: Like what?

Mumbai cop: Content writer, content manager.

Watson: The horror, the horror.

Sherlock: As I said in ‘A scandal in Bohemia’, ‘It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.’ Let’s take a closer look at the body. You know my methods, Watson. Apply them.

Watson: The pathologist said his brain had turned into mush. What on earth was he smoking?

Sherlock: Not cocaine, for sure.

Mumbai police: No sir, that’s what the equity markets are smoking.

Watson: The deceased probably used those new-fangled drugs---meow meow, magic mushrooms, LSD, MDMA, PCP. Also a drug called TRP, I think.

Sherlock: And, if there are drugs, there has to be a supplier of those drugs. Gentlemen, the game is afoot. This is no suicide, it’s murder.

Mumbai cop: That’s what some of his relatives were alleging.

Sherlock: Consider these marks on his hands and knees.

Watson: Did he crawl when he was asked to bend?

Sherlock: Elementary, my dear Watson. This is a person who has spent a considerable portion of his time recently grovelling on his hands and knees. And that’s not all---in your medical opinion, Watson, what is the most curious thing about the body?

Watson: Now that you mention it, I can’t find any spine at all.

Mumbai cop: Drugs like TRP do that, I’m told. If it’s murder, should I round up the usual suspects then---Messrs Social Media, Fake News et al?

Delhi cop: Thank you, gentlemen, that’ll be all. We’ll take charge of the case from here. We too think Mr Journalism has been murdered, but not by the usual suspects.

Watson: Whodunit then?

Mumbai cop: Was he bumped off during an encounter?

Delhi cop: No. Who else could have done such a heinous deed but his evil scheming starlet of a girlfriend? Sherlock sir, as you yourself so graciously said in ‘The Sign of Four’, ‘When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.’

Sherlock: As I said in ‘The Five Orange Pips’, ‘There is nothing more to be said or to be done tonight, so hand me over my violin and let us try to forget for half an hour the miserable weather and the still more miserable ways of our fellowmen’.