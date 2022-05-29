Who is Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Artist that was shot dead?

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district today, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. The popular Punjabi singer was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Two others were injured after the assailants opened fire at a jeep they were traveling in. The assailants haven't been identified yet.

Who is Sidhu Moosewala?

Moosewala, originally called Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was a 29-year-old Punjab artist who made news over some of his controversial songs that promoted violence and gun culture.

He hailed from Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab. His mother is a village head. He completed his education in electrical engineering after which he moved to Canada on a study visa in 2016. A year later, he released his first track, 'So High'. His genre of music 'gangster rap' gave him a fan following of millions.

The controversy around his songs

A lot of Moosewala's raps landed him in controversy for openly promoting gun culture and glorifying gangsters.

His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi,' which was released in September 2019, sparked outrage due to a reference to the 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of casting a negative light on the Sikh warrior. Moose Wala later apologised.

Cases filed against him

In 2020, the Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had booked him under Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs. The case was filed against him under the Arms Act after a video clip of him practicing at a firing range in Barnala village went viral on social media in May 2020. However, he was later granted bail by a Sangrur court.

He was also booked over a viral video that allegedly showed him firing with an AK-47 rifle on a firing range.

Political Ambitions

Last year, the artist joined the Congress before the Punjab Assembly elections. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was the Punjab Congress chief during his induction, had termed Moose Wala a youth icon and an international personality.

He had contested the elections from the Mansa constituency where he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr. Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.