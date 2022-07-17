Who is Rani Agrawal, the new AAP mayor of Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

The Aam Aadmi Party made a strong entry in Madhya Pradesh by winning the mayoral polls from Singrauli. AAP's candidate Rani Agrawal clinched the seat of Municipal Corporation mayor by a total of 9159 votes.

Madhya Pradesh Mayoral polls: AAP's Rani Agarwal wins from Singrauli, BJP wins at 4 places, leads in 3

AAP's Rani Agrawal got a total of 34038 votes. Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma of the BJP got 24879 votes. Singrauli's new mayor contested in the 2018 Assembly elections, she came in third and got 32500 votes according to an Indian Express report.

Previously Rani Agrawal had also been the sarpanch of the Bargawan Gram Panchayat. Along with this, she was also elected Zilla Panchayat member from ward number 3. Born in 1976, Rani studied till class XII at Shiksha Niketan Inter College in Sonbhadra Uttar Pradesh from 1991-1992 according to Agarwal's profile on myneta.info.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too campaigned for Rani Agrawal in Singrauli, according to a Times of India report around 5,000 people had gathered for AAP's roadshow which was held between Talkies square and Malhar Park bus stand.