Who is Luo Sang, the mystery Chinese man living as Charlie Peng now under I-T, ED lens?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against Chinese national Charlie Peng also known as Luo Sang, for allegedly running a Rs 1,000 crore hawala racket using shell companies.

The case is registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department on August 11 said it conducted search operations at various Chinese entities including two dozen premises of Peng and some of his alleged associates.

The ED has taken cognisance of the tax department evidence and action and a Delhi Police Special Cell FIR against Peng before filing the criminal case of money laundering against him.

Peng is currently being questioned by the tax department apart from central intelligence agencies. Here’s all we know about him:

> Sources cited by PTI said Peng allegedly holds a fake Indian passport from Manipur after marrying an Indian national there. He also holds some fake Aadhaar cards, which were found during the raids against him.

> Tax officials said he created a "web of sham companies to launder hawala funds to and from China" in the past two-three years with a front show business of medical and electronic goods import-export.

> Peng was earlier arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in September 2018 on charges of fraud and forgery and was allegedly running an illegal money changer.

> The I-T department and the ED, sources said, are also probing allegations if Peng was "bribing" some Tibetans living in Delhi for getting some work done from them.

> Peng, 41, lived in Delhi's Dwarka region and to his neighbours was a north-eastern man with plenty of money, Hindustan Times reported.

> Peng, the HT report said, fled China by trekking from Tibet to Nepal, where he lived as a monk for six years, before leaving for India, where he became a garment trader.

> In the September 2018 case, an informant tipped inspector Sanjay Gupta about a Chinese national who forged papers to live in India and “may be engaging in anti-national activities.” He was picked up within an hour from a Tibetan refugee settlement.

> As per police records in the report, Peng was born in Tibet in 1978. He fled to Nanjing in China at age eight with one Li Peng and ran an auto spare parts business. He moved back to Tibet when he was 18.

> During the 2018 investigations, Peng told police he came entered Nepal on foot with six other Tibetans in 2009 with motive to travel to India. He entered India in 2014 from Kathmandu by bus.

> Once he began his import-export business in India, he gained faith with Chinese exporters as he knew Mandarin.

> He shifted his business from Dwarka to Gurugram in 2016 when his business grew and opened a company called Sunhara Bird – which is on paper a financial planning firm.

> Police found Peng operated a money exchange business from his Gurugram office and had accounts (using fake documents) with ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank which held at least Rs 20 lakh and Rs 70,000 respectively.

> Peng is currently out on bail in the forgery case and was posing as an importer-exporter. The Central Bureau of Direct Taxes said they linked Peng in relation to concerns with Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell companies.