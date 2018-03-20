Who is Harjit Masih? Here's the tale of the lone Indian survivor from Mosul

On a sad note, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed the death of 39 Indian hostages in Iraq. Nearly three years back, 40 Indians were abducted by terrorist organisation ISIS in June 2015 from Mosul in Iraq but one of them managed to escape. His name was Harjit Masih.

Masih, who hails from Gurdaspur, had managed to escape by posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh. He had claimed that rest of the 39 abducted Indians had been killed by the ISIS. But it was not accepted by the government.

In her suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said that she would “not declare anyone dead without substantive proof.” She said that the bodies of missing Indians were recovered from Badosh - a village in northwest of Mosul, and their identities established through DNA testing.

Swaraj said Masih's “was a cock-and-bull story”. In her statement, she gave the details of the entire incident saying when ISIS overan Mosul, most Iraqis left the city but Indian and Bangladeshi workers stayed back. Inquiries from a caterer revealed that the ISIS caught them when they were coming back after meals. They were first taken to a textile factory where Bangladeshi workers were separated and sent to the city of Erbil.

The caterer stated that he had received a call from one 'Ali' who claimed that he is from Bangladesh and should be moved to Erbil as commanded by the ISIS, she said, adding Masih had called her up from Erbil but could not say how he had reached there.

"He had escaped by faking as Ali in the van arranged by caterer" to transport Bangladeshi to Erbil, she said. When next day, a count of Indians found one of them missing, they all were moved to Badosh.

Soon after the statement of Swaraj came out, Masih again mentioned his previous statement in which he claimed the killing of remaining Indian hostages. Talking to news agency PTI, the survivor reiterated that 39 Indians were killed and wondered why the government was not accepting his statement.

(With inputs from PTI)