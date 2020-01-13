Who is Davinder Singh, the decorated cop arrested with terrorists in J&K?

File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said on Sunday. (Image: PTI)

An officer decorated with a President's Medal and associated with the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police's anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh was on January 11 arrested along with some "most wanted" terrorists.

Singh's arrest has led to questions within the security establishment regarding the extent of his connection with the terrorists, and has also put a spotlight on the various high-profile cases that he has handled, including the one dealing with the 2001 Parliament attack.

Singh, who was awarded the President's medal for gallantry last year, had first been mentioned by Afzal Guru in 2004, when he was lodged in Tihar jail for his role in the Parliament attack. Guru had reportedly said Singh had asked him to take a certain Pakistani national named Mohammad "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him".

According to an Indian Express report, Singh was then posted with the J&K Police’s Special Operations Group. However, according to the report, Singh's alleged role, as claimed by Guru, was not probed then. Guru was convicted and hanged on February 9, 2013.

Singh, who was until January 9 welcoming foreign envoys to Srinagar, was on January 11 caught with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq at a checkpoint in Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Mushtaq was reportedly travelling with his associates, including a terrorist who had recently joined militancy in Kashmir. Singh was reportedly ferrying the militants out of the Valley.

A senior J&K police officer told The Indian Express that Singh's arrest can open a "can of worms" if he "starts talking."

"He was DySP DR in Pulwama too," the officer said. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar had, during a press conference after the arrests, said Singh is a "senior police officer" whose presence along with the militants was a "heinous crime".

"He has worked on several anti-militancy operations in J&K. But the way he was caught yesterday… (with) two, three militants in a car to Jammu… that is a heinous crime. And that is why we treated him like a militant. He has been taken in remand and interrogation is going on," Kumar said.

Singh, according to a report by news agency PTI, had been on the radar of the police for some time and a special watch was mounted on him.