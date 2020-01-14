App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Captain Tania Shergill? First woman parade adjutant for India’s Republic Day parade

In the 2019 Republic Day parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image of the Republic Day parade
Representative image of the Republic Day parade

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, news agency PTI reported on January 13 citing sources.

A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.

Who is Capt. Tania Shergill?

Close

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate, reports suggest.

related news

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather also served in the Army.

In the 2019 Republic Day parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

The Republic Day parade will witness Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K of the 18 Mechanised Infantry, Dhanush Gun System and the Army Air Defence on the Rajpath in New Delhi.

Contingents of the Corps of Signals, Sikh Light Infantry, Kumaon Regiment, the Grenadiers and the Parachute Regiment will also take part in the parade.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Republic Day

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.