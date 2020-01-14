Who is Captain Tania Shergill? First woman parade adjutant for India’s Republic Day parade

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, news agency PTI reported on January 13 citing sources.

A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.

Who is Capt. Tania Shergill?

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate, reports suggest.

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather also served in the Army.

In the 2019 Republic Day parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

The Republic Day parade will witness Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K of the 18 Mechanised Infantry, Dhanush Gun System and the Army Air Defence on the Rajpath in New Delhi.

Contingents of the Corps of Signals, Sikh Light Infantry, Kumaon Regiment, the Grenadiers and the Parachute Regiment will also take part in the parade.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade this year.