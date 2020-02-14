App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Who is accountable for Pulwama?' Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on anniversary

In a tweet on the first anniversary of the dastardly attack, Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet remembering the 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred in the Pulwama Attack.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on February 14, asked who benefitted the most from the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel had been killed in 2019.

In a tweet on the first anniversary of the attack, Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet remembering the 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the attack.

On February 14 last year, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack.

Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Gandhi also questioned about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he asked, “Who in the BJP government has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on February 14, 2020.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

