Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

"The hydroxychloroquine arm of the SOLIDARITY trial has been stopped," WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo told a news briefing.

Reuters

The World Health Organization said that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after results from other trials showed no benefit.

"The hydroxychloroquine arm of the SOLIDARITY trial has been stopped," WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo told a news briefing.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:40 am

