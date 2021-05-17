WHO donates 100 oxygen concentrators to Rajasthan government

Oxygen concentrator (Representational image)

The Jaipur unit of the World Health Organisation (WHO) donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the Rajasthan government here on Monday.

The concentrators were handed over to state Health Minister Raghu Sharma who thanked the WHO for its cooperation in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharma said that every possible effort is being made by the state government to overcome the lack of oxygen in the state.

The oxygen concentrators being provided through corporate social responsibility (CSR) are supporting the government''s efforts to tackle the pandemic, he added.

WHO representative Rakesh Srivastava said these contractors, worth about Rs 15 crore, were manufactured in Germany.

He said that the concentrators have the capacity to produce 8 litres of oxygen per minute which can be increased to 10 litres per minute as per the requirement.