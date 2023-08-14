WHO, Ayush ministry to hold first global summit on traditional medicine

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will inaugurate the event (Representative image)

The first global summit on traditional medicine will be held on August 17-18 in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, and will be jointly hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Ayush.

According to the ministry, the summit will take into account the vast experience and expertise of the country in traditional medicine. “The event will serve as a platform for experts and practitioners to delve into the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring health and well-being for all,” it said.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will inaugurate the event in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The event will also be attended by G20 health ministers and regional directors of WHO. Eminent invitees from countries across WHO's six regions are expected to attend along with scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, said the summit's outcome will be a declaration which will assist WHO in shaping the future of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. “It is very natural that after the foundation laying ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar last year, we are going to witness this first global event in India. It testifies to the multi-dimensional strides taken by various traditional medicine systems of our country in the recent past.”

An array of distinguished speakers will be spearheading discussions on key focus areas, namely research, evidence and learning; policy, data and regulation; innovation and digital health; and biodiversity, equity and traditional (healthcare) knowledge.

This exhibition serves as a comprehensive display of Traditional Medicine worldwide and will showcase the interconnectedness of Traditional Medicine with the natural environment in the form of ‘Kalpavriksha’, along with scientific and technological advancements spearheaded by various regional centres of WHO and the Ministry of Ayush.