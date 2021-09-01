WHO approval for emergency use of Covaxin likely soon

Vial of Covaxin (File image)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin by mid-September. A WHO panel will meet this week to review the data submitted by the vaccine maker.

The WHO global advisory committee on vaccine safety will meet this week to assess immunogenicity, vaccine safety and vaccine effectiveness of Covaxin, people in the know told Economic Times.

Read | India prepares for future COVID surge as cases inch up

Recognition from the global health body will allow people vaccinated with Covaxin to travel abroad without restrictions as some countries only accept COVID-19 vaccines approved by WHO.

The regulatory approvals are expected by mid-September, the report said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"A series of meetings are taking place to assess pre-clinical and clinical data, leading to a crucial decision which is likely by September mid," source told the publication.

According to the WHO, its Emergency Use Listing Procedure (EUL) is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics with the ultimate aim of expediting the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency.

Explained: How deadly is the new COVID-19 variant C.1.2?

The approval will also enable Covaxin to join the WHO’s COVAX vaccine alliance which is supplying COVID-19 vaccines to multiple low-income countries.

So far, six vaccines have EUL from the WHO – AstraZeneca-Oxford, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Also read: India's COVID-19 vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one crore mark on August 31 for the second time in five days, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

A record high of over 1.28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday, according to the CoWIN portal data.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.