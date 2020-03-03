App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

White paper on PPAs signed by SAD-BJP govt almost ready, will be released soon: Amarinder Singh

The main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had sought scrapping of the PPAs signed by the SAD-BJP government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The white paper on the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous SAD-BJP government is almost ready and it will be tabled in Punjab Assembly soon, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed the House on Tuesday.

The chief minister had in January announced his government's intention to bring out the white paper to expose the alleged fraud committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in signing the PPAs with private players during its tenure with the BJP.

The main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had sought scrapping of the PPAs signed by the SAD-BJP government.

Close

"Work has been done on this (white paper) but more needs to be done," Singh said during the debate on the state budget.

related news

The chief minister, who waved a copy of a draft of the white paper in the House, said it will be released soon.

The existing PPAs need to be thrashed out, he added.

The Akalis in turn have accused the Congress-led state government of putting additional burden on consumers by increasing power tariff.

They have also accused the government of striking "underhand deals" with the management of private thermal plants which resulted in a loss of Rs 4,100 crore to the state exchequer.

Power rates in Punjab were increased by 36 paise per unit from January 1 for domestic consumers.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Punjab

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.