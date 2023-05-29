While new Parliament building was being inaugurated, women faced police action: Congress' Anand Sharma

Security personnel detained wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, on May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday attacked the central government saying while the country celebrated inauguration of the new Parliament, women wrestlers were beaten on road by police. The country saw two pictures on Sunday - one of the inauguration of the new parliament building and the other depicting misbehaviour with women wrestlers who had been agitating at Jantar Mantar, he said.

As he made the remark, the former Union minister demanded action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Singh was earlier booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police, one of them for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl.

"In the last nine years, what should have happened was not done and what should not have been done was done by the Modi government," Sharma said at a press conference at PCC office here.

Commenting on the performance of the central government in the last nine years, Sharma said that Modi and his government should give answers to what happened to the promises the BJP had made during elections, including that of 2 crore new jobs. He said that the unemployment rate in the country is highest under the Modi rule and there is an atmosphere of fear in the country.

The Congress leader said all reasons given for 2016 demonetisation were proven wrong with many small units shut forever and unorganised sector labourers getting the roughest end of the deal. He also said that there was no answer from the government as to why the currency note of 2000 was withdrawn from circulation a decision made on May 19 this year.

PM Modi should talk about the achievements of the former governments too, Sharma advised the government. The politician also expressed his view on situation in violence-hit Manipur, saying some serious tension was brewing in the northeastern state.

Asked about the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Sharma refused to comment on the matter saying it is the jurisdiction of the party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Praising the work of the Gehlot government, he said, "There is a strong government in Rajasthan and Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister. The manner in which works have been done in the state, we (party) are assured that what happened in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka will happen in Rajasthan too."