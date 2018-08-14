While India celebrates 72 years of Independence, some cities will not – Find out more

On August 15, 1947, many saw their dream of a free India realise when Jawahar Lal Nehru gave his iconic "Tryst with destiny" speech. What is often missed that although the task of freeing India from the British was not easy at all, what was more difficult was to bring together princely states that now lay scattered.

As the British exited, it was unclear how leaders at the time would unify the country as over 500 states lay loosely-stitched across the vast nation.

This is one of the reasons why some cities and states became a part of Independent India much later than August 15, 1947. And hence, this is not the 72nd Independence Day for them.

Hyderabad

Some princely states were happy under the British raj, with a semi-autonomy. Having to give up their rule for a free India was tough for them.

The responsibility of integrating states fell on the government that came to power after independence. A new department was set up to help reorganise states headed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and VP Menon. With help from Lord Mountbatten, they set out to coax and convince princes to accede to the Indian union.

Hyderabad was one of the toughest to convince, but it joined India in 1948. The state was ruled by Nizam Mir Usman Ali over a largely Hindu population. Ali wanted Hyderabad to be made an independent state and wanted to part of the British Commonwealth. He got support from the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On September 13, Indian troops were sent to Hyderabad in what was called "Operation Polo". In an armed encounter that lasted four days, the Indian army gained control over the state.

Junagadh

Another state that was not ready to give up its freedom was Junagadh, one of the most important among the Kathiawar states. Due to geographic compulsions, many states had to go with India. However, Junagadh, which shared no borders with Pakistan, chose to accede to Pakistan, saying that it could reach the country by sea.

The Indian government did not accept the accession as it would worsen simmering communal tensions in Gujarat. The government called for a plebiscite, cut off fuel and coal supplies to Junagadh, severed air and postal links and sent troops to the frontier. On October 26, the Nawab and his family fled to Pakistan and the Junagadh court invited the Government of India to take over.

A plebiscite was conducted on February 1948, which was unanimously in favour of India.

Goa

The Portuguese colonized India in 1510, conquering many parts of the western coast and establishing many colonies in the east. But by the end of 19th century, the colonies were only in Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Anjediva Island.

In December 1961, the Indian government annexed the Portuguese territories of Goa, Daman and Diu with the help of armed forces. Following the end of the Portuguese rule, Goa's capital Panjim was placed under military rule, which was replaced with a civilian government on June 8, 1962.

Puducherry

Pondicherry, as it was formerly known, remained a French colony while India celebrated its freedom in August 1947. The city saw the colonial rule of the Dutch, Portuguese, English and finally the French. Although, the Indian government pressed for unification continuously.

Although a treaty of cession was signed between France and India in May 1956, it was ratified by the French Parliament in May 1962. Puducherry was liberated from the French rule on August 16, 1962, and it officially merged with India. Since July 1, 1963, the region has been administered as the Union Territory of Puducherry.