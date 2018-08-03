Whether sleeper class or first AC, Indian Railways is making efforts to improve travel experience

Indian Railways is looking to make train travel comfortable and seamless for commuters across all classes. The national transporter is upgrading its features to increase overall hygiene and comfort, according to a Financial Express report.

The railways recently overhauled its menu for commuters of express trains such as Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi to focus on quality rather than quantity.

The government has promised to install bio-toilets in all trains by March 2019. Modular fittings and better ventilation are on the agenda as well.

Here are some of the projects that the railways has promised train travellers.

Project Utkrisht: Indian Railways plans to improve rakes of 140 mail and express trains. Close to Rs 60 lakh per rake has been sanctioned to improve berths, seats, toilets and floors, which is expected to be completed by March 2019. In the second phase of the project, more than 500 rakes will be upgraded.

Operation Swarn: This project aims to upgrade rakes of 15 Shatabdi and 14 Rajdhani Express trains to "Gold Standard" with Rs 50 lakh sanctioned for each rake. The project is to end in August 2018.

Train 18: Indian Railways' first self-propelled engine-less train for inter-city travel "Train 18" is expected to replace Shatabdi Express trains. The all-AC chair car Train 18 is set to be launched in September this year. The semi-high speed train will have interconnecting doors, Wi-Fi on board and infotainment and GPS-based passenger information screens.

: The transporter has started various Antyodaya Express trains for unreserved passengers, to make travel cost effective for the common man. The train is fully unreserved with comfortable seats, luggage racks, mobile charging points and water purifiers. Depending on demand, these rakes are attached to normal trains.