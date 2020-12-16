When will Mumbai local train services resume? Here is what we know

Mumbai local train services are likely to start from the first week of January 2021. Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on December 15 that the state government's correspondence with the Railways ministry in this

regard was in the final stages.

"We have been writing to the Railway ministry to open the suburban network to all commuters and it may be done from early January next year," the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said.

While nearly all activities are permitted in Mumbai, the government is yet to resume local trains for the general public. At present, only select categories of people - including staff of essential services and women - are allowed to board suburban trains.

The suburban network, called Mumbai's lifeline, ferried over 70 lakh commuters daily before the coronavirus outbreak. The vast rail network was closed in March-end after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced and was gradually opened for railway and essential services staffers.

Notably, Mumbai, which was for long among the worst-affected cities in India, has managed to bring the contagion under control. It is now reporting less than one thousand cases per day. Mumbai reported 521 new cases on December 15, taking its caseload to 2,91,634, while its death toll rose by seven to 10,991.