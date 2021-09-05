MARKET NEWS

When time comes farmers won't lag in teaching BJP lesson: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said the farmers have fully understood the BJP's 'false promise' of doubling their income by 2022 and attempts to hand over agriculture to big businessmen by imposing anti-farmer agriculture laws without taking the farmers into confidence.

PTI
September 05, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre over the contentious farm laws, saying when the time comes the farmers of the country won't lag in teaching the saffron party a lesson.

The crowd that gathered at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, are fed up with the BJP, he claimed.

Thousands of farmers gathered on Sunday at a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders "rioters" and said the party should be given a drubbing in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The event was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest the Centre's controversial farm laws.

Referring to the panchayat poll results in six districts of Rajasthan, Gehlot claimed it has made clear that there is a lot of resentment against the BJP.

The panchayat poll results have made it clear that there is a lot of resentment against the BJP among the farmers and they are in the mood to teach the party a lesson, the chief minister said in a tweet.

The ruling Congress was ahead of the BJP in the panchayat polls in six districts of Rajasthan, securing a majority in four out of six Zila Parishad and bagging 670 of the 1,564 panchayat Samiti seats on Saturday.

Gehlot said the farmers have fully understood the BJP's "false promise" of doubling their income by 2022 and attempts to hand over agriculture to big businessmen by imposing anti-farmer agriculture laws without taking the farmers into confidence.

"The attitude of the NDA government towards the farmers is well known. When the time comes, the farmers of the country will not lag in teaching the BJP a lesson," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Kisan Mahapanchayat #Rajasthan
first published: Sep 5, 2021 08:51 pm

