When govts play Peeping Tom: Why India should be worried about the Pegasus row

Legend has it that Thomas the tailor got the sobriquet 'Peeping Tom' because he peeped through his window to watch Lady Godiva riding naked on her horse through the streets of Coventry in England and was struck blind. It is a different matter that Godiva, the wife of a nobleman, was naive enough to expect everyone not to follow their primeval urge to ogle at her when she announced she would be trotting across the street on her steed nude, covered only by her tresses and ordered everyone to shut their doors and windows and stay indoors.

Voyeurism, peeping through keyholes, prying through bedroom windows, the fetish to secretly watch others in sexual acts or, more generally, from watching other people's private lives is not uncommon and exists only among the human species. But eavesdropping, phone and wiretapping, planting bugs, snooping and spying have been prevalent for ages among kings, commoners, governments, police and intelligence agencies.

Film lore and novels —from Sherlock Holmes to James Bond—are full of it. Only the modus operandi changes and is often influenced by changes in technology.

English model Christine Keeler slept with both the Russian naval attaché Yevgeny Ivanov and British Secretary of State for War John Profumo during the height of the Cold War and had pillow talks with the lover to whose country she owed higher allegiance.

President John F Kennedy had an extra-marital relationship with Judith Exner who was also having an affair with mobster Sam Giancana, the 'Chicago Godfather', which compromised the presidency.

Satellites are also extensively used to spy on countries and zero-in on terrorists using sophisticated high-end imaging cameras and listening devices. The ancient method of the so-called honey trap may still be more effective in seducing the head of a state to steal secrets than the use of the most advanced gadgets. All this, however, is passé.

New-age Snooping

Enter Israeli cyber firm NSO that uses a spyware software named Pegasus. It has added a whole new dimension to snooping and spying. Unlike phone tap, bugging, wireless eavesdropping, snooping through hidden micro-cameras or other devices, Pegasus completely hijacks smartphones and takes over the targeted individual’s smartphone. Your WhatsApp messages, emails, cameras, video and voice calls, location, etc are all compromised. The spyware can insert fake mails and content to incriminate, frame and blackmail the target, according to media reports.

Imagine having an invisible person tagging along to your bedroom, washroom, drawing room and also accompanying you to the office, conference room as well as hitching a ride in your car. And, move your stuff or put new things in your bedroom or the office, unbeknown to you. In short, it can wreck your life.

Pegasus is in the eye of a storm and stands exposed globally. NSO’s website says it offers its spyware only as a tool to governments to spy on those like terrorists working against governments. A report from The Washington Post, The Guardian of London and The Wire from India have published stories that Pegasus has been allegedly engaged by many countries to snoop on thousands of people around the world, including prominent state leaders.

Hundreds of prominent Indians— dissidents, journalists, central ministers, present and former government functionaries, including a former CBI director Alok Verma and ex-election commissioner Ashok Lavasa, among others— are believed to be on the list. And, more names are being revealed every day. What is puzzling is some are the allies of the ruling party and others are its strident critics.

Who hired NSO?

The question that haunts many Indians since the government has denied any role in hiring the services of NSO who paid it to do the dirty job?

NSO is not a charitable “not-for-profit” company or NGO. It begs further questions if the government has washed its hands off, could it be that the intelligence agencies, which have immense resources, overstepped their authority and hired Pegasus keeping government in dark, as was the case when senior officials of the National Security Council went beyond their brief in the Iran-Contra scandal that rocked US President Ronald Reagan’s second presidency and like the ISI in Pakistan, which often acts as an independent deep state?

It cannot also be ruled out if the government is unaware of the activities of NSO, countries inimical to India like China or Pakistan could have engaged Pegasus through proxy companies to spy on top Indian government leaders.

It is well known that Russia was suspected of using its highly sophisticated and powerful intelligence agencies to spy on Donald Trump and Democrats during the run-up to the US elections in 2016. China, like Russia and the US, has also independent capabilities to use its spyware to snoop on Indian political leaders, including those in power.

The government may claim it is not spying on others but it could itself be the target of the spyware by unknown countries. If even President Emanuel Macron of France is the target of Pegasus spyware, the Indian government top brass should be worried.

In such a scenario, if the government is absolved of this alleged shameful act of hiring a foreign agency to spy on its cabinet colleagues and allies and other citizens who are critical of it, it is all the more urgent and important to order an independent probe to get to the bottom of this sordid and dangerous affair to determine which foreign country is snooping on us?

Earlier Congress governments also brazenly abused their powers to allegedly spy on its cabinet ministers, political opponents and citizens indiscriminately. During UPA-II, it was reported that every month 7,000-8,000 new phone numbers of suspected citizens were added to the list of numbers to be brought under surveillance by the home ministry.

State governments were and are no exception. As Seshadri Chari, an RSS acolyte and a former editor of Organiser, wrote surprisingly in The Print, the government must be held to account so that an independent non-partisan inquiry is held to determine who hired Pegasus. It is paramount for national integrity and security.

There is a well-known Buddhist proverb, “ To every man is given the key to the gates of heaven; the same key opens the gates of hell. “The spyware is like the key. The leader of a country can use the same spyware for good to snoop on enemies of the state or use it abominably on his unsuspecting citizens—political opponents, critics as well as colleagues in government to keep them in check and fear through surveillance.

Spying on someone can also be a queer fetish like that of 'Peeping Tom'. When you feel you have unbridled power to snoop on anyone and everyone, the deep roots of it are likely salacious in origin. As Henry Kissinger famously quipped, “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.”