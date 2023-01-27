 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Wheat sowing up 0.37% so far; crop condition good

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

According to a senior agriculture ministry official, about 5–6 lakh ha more wheat area is expected to be reported from north India, especially Uttar Pradesh, where the sowing of wheat has got delayed due to sugarcane harvesting.

Representative image

Area sown to wheat has increased marginally by 0.37 per cent to 341.85 lakh hectare (ha) so far in the ongoing rabi season, with higher areas reported in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bihar, the government data showed.

According to a senior agriculture ministry official, about 5–6 lakh ha more wheat area is expected to be reported from north India, especially Uttar Pradesh, where the sowing of wheat has got delayed due to sugarcane harvesting.

"The wheat crop condition is good as of now. Tiller per plan is average at 6-10 due to better weather situations. One spell of rain in a day or two will further boost the plant growth," the official told PTI.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, begins in October, while harvesting starts in March/April.