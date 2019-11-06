WhatsApp Pay | Govt plans safety audit; launch may be postponed: Report

WhatsApp Pay’s launch in India may be delayed as the government is considering a safety audit of the payments service, the Business Standard reported.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a beta version of its payment platform in 2018.

The messaging service recently said 121 Indian users, out of more than 1,400 users across four continents, were affected by an Israeli spyware called Pegasus. The affected users include journalists, human rights activists and lawyers.

WhatsApp has sued Israeli firm NSO over the alleged hacking.

Officials in relevant ministries have expressed concerns over making the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) available on a platform with security risks, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the IT ministry will likely conduct the audit jointly, the publication reported.

The full rollout of WhatsApp Pay has already been delayed in India over compliance with the central bank’s norms on data localisation. It is not yet clear if the company has prepared a system to stare the data of Indian users within the country.

“WhatsApp at the moment is not well regulated or monitored. It is bound by the agreements with the banks and that’s a loophole,” an IT ministry official told the paper.