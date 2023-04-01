 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp bans over 4.5 million accounts in February

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

WhatsApp banned over 4.5 million accounts in the month of February

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 4.5 million accounts in February, notably higher than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month, the India monthly report of the popular messaging platform showed.

WhatsApp had banned 2.9 million accounts in January, 3.6 million accounts in December, and 3.7 million accounts in November.

The user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform.

"As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 4.5 million accounts in the month of February," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.