App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp awaits government's go ahead to launch payments service in India

While addressing an earnings call, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at releasing the payments service worldwide.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook owned, messaging service platform WhatsApp is waiting for a green signal from the government to launch its payment service in India, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg was addressing an earnings call when he hinted at releasing the payments service worldwide, according to a Gadgets360 report.

“All signs point to a lot of people wanting to use this when the government gives us the green light. And in the meantime, we've broadened our focus to building this for other countries so we can give more people this ability faster," Zuckerberg said.

The cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service started testing the unified payments interface-based service in India in February. Initially the beta version allowed 1 million users and included support by State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

related news

After the National Payments Corporation of India allowed WhatsApp to launch its beta version, Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma had alleged that WhatsApp was flouting UPI norms.

Recently, Whatsapp was served multiple notices by the Government of India asking it to curb the spread of fake news, which has led to lynchings in certain states.

In a meeting between India’s IT Secretary Prakash Sawhney and top WhatsApp executives, the government had asked them to prioritise the fake news issue over the payments service.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #Companies #India #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.