WhatsApp awaits government's go ahead to launch payments service in India

Facebook owned, messaging service platform WhatsApp is waiting for a green signal from the government to launch its payment service in India, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg was addressing an earnings call when he hinted at releasing the payments service worldwide, according to a Gadgets360 report.

“All signs point to a lot of people wanting to use this when the government gives us the green light. And in the meantime, we've broadened our focus to building this for other countries so we can give more people this ability faster," Zuckerberg said.

The cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service started testing the unified payments interface-based service in India in February. Initially the beta version allowed 1 million users and included support by State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.



After failing to win war against India’s open internet with cheap tricks of free basics, Facebook is again in play.

Killing beautiful open UPI system with its custom close garden implementation.

I am surprised, champions of open @India_Stack , let it happen ! https://t.co/wIsNuF1AiB

— Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) February 14, 2018

After the National Payments Corporation of India allowed WhatsApp to launch its beta version, Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma had alleged that WhatsApp was flouting UPI norms.

Recently, Whatsapp was served multiple notices by the Government of India asking it to curb the spread of fake news, which has led to lynchings in certain states.