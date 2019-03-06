WhatsApp admins told to register with government, keep tab on fake news in J&K's Kupwara

Moneycontrol News

With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district have ordered restrictions on the use of WhatsApp and other social media platforms, according to a report by Economic Times.

According to the report, the order, dated March 1, has been passed to curb the spread of fake news and rumors during the election period.

The order includes a directive to register public WhatsApp groups in order to restrict the sharing of unverified information. According to the report, the order also requires group admins to report violations to law enforcement agencies.

The district magistrate (DM) of Kupwara, Anshul Garg, told the newspaper that this has been done keeping the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in mind.

"We have had some residents of the district already registering with the local police station. The police are on board. We want to clamp down on rumour mongering and [spread of] false information. We have told residents to only post verified information," Garg said.

The order requires the admin of every public community group residing in the district to register the WhatsApp group with the government office in Kupwara by March 15.

According to the report, if a fake or baseless message is sent on the group which has the potential to cause religious disharmony, the group admin is required to report the matter to the nearest police station. The admin also needs to take a screenshot of the message, delete the message and remove the group member.

The order also holds the group admin accountable in case a message leads to any untoward incident. As per the order, if a message on a group causes an untoward incident or public disharmony, the admin shall also be liable for action if he or she has failed to report the message to authorities.

The order has directed government employees in the district to not make "comments or remarks" on policies and decisions of the government on social media, including WhatsApp groups.