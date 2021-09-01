What’s on your plate? Centre to set standards for speciality bread

Currently, there are no specific standards are in place for companies manufacturing such speciality breads. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Centre is planning to regulate the industry of bread manufacturers, according to a report. This means the government may soon set a standard for the manufacturers of garlic, multi-grain, whole wheat and other speciality breads, reported News18.

Currently, there are no specific standards in place for companies manufacturing such speciality products. However, now, these products are under the scanner of the Centre, the report stated.

According to the report, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent a draft regulation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to regulate five categories of bread including specialty breads.

The draft, accessed by News18, has proposed to regulate the standards for whole wheat bread, brown bread, white bread, multigrain bread and 14 speciality bread, including garlic bread, egg bread, oatmeal bread, milk bread and cheese bread.

The apex food regulation body has sent the draft to the ministry for approval, said the report.

“The move has come after leads came to us where consumers were spending much higher amounts of money on buying special breads without knowing the actual contents of the special ingredients. They are buying garlic bread but no one knows if it contains a drop of flavour of garlic, a piece of garlic or just nothing,” a senior government official told the publication.

The official further said the price of such products in some cases is “double or triple the regular bread”.

If the proposal is approved, it will make it mandatory for the bread manufacturers to add the “speciality ingredient”—like the mention of garlic in garlic bread -- to at least a minimum certain threshold as a percentage of the total flour, the report suggested.

Once the draft gets the ministry’s nod, it will be open for public comments followed by the issuance of the notification, said the report citing the official. “After the final notification, the industry will be given handholding followed by random sample checking,” the official added.