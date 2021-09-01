MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

What’s on your plate? Centre to set standards for speciality bread

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent a draft regulation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to regulate five categories of bread including specialty bread.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Currently, there are no specific standards are in place for companies manufacturing such speciality breads. (Representative image: Reuters)

Currently, there are no specific standards are in place for companies manufacturing such speciality breads. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Centre is planning to regulate the industry of bread manufacturers, according to a report. This means the government may soon set a standard for the manufacturers of garlic, multi-grain, whole wheat and other speciality breads, reported News18.

Currently, there are no specific standards in place for companies manufacturing such speciality products. However, now, these products are under the scanner of the Centre, the report stated.

According to the report, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent a draft regulation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to regulate five categories of bread including specialty breads.

The draft, accessed by News18, has proposed to regulate the standards for whole wheat bread, brown bread, white bread, multigrain bread and 14 speciality bread, including garlic bread, egg bread, oatmeal bread, milk bread and cheese bread.

The apex food regulation body has sent the draft to the ministry for approval, said the report.

Close

Related stories

“The move has come after leads came to us where consumers were spending much higher amounts of money on buying special breads without knowing the actual contents of the special ingredients. They are buying garlic bread but no one knows if it contains a drop of flavour of garlic, a piece of garlic or just nothing,” a senior government official told the publication.

The official further said the price of such products in some cases is “double or triple the regular bread”.

If the proposal is approved, it will make it mandatory for the bread manufacturers to add the “speciality ingredient”—like the mention of garlic in garlic bread -- to at least a minimum certain threshold as a percentage of the total flour, the report suggested.

Once the draft gets the ministry’s nod, it will be open for public comments followed by the issuance of the notification, said the report citing the official. “After the final notification, the industry will be given handholding followed by random sample checking,” the official added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India
first published: Sep 1, 2021 12:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.